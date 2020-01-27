First Personal Financial Services Has $3.48 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

