First Personal Financial Services Sells 4,881 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

