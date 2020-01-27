First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,882 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.53% of First Republic Bank worth $105,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

FRC stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.69. The stock had a trading volume of 76,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,106. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

