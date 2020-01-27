First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,755 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.40% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,508,000 after acquiring an additional 359,422 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $56.35. 1,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

