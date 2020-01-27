First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.09. 12,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,659. The stock has a market cap of $171.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.66. First United has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First United by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First United by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First United by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First United by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First United during the 3rd quarter worth $1,495,000. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

