First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MYFW stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.51. 4,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

