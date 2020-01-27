Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Up 37.8% in January

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 783,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,825 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $11,870,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $5,564,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBC stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

