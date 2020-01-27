FLIP (FLP) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $713,707.00 and $217.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.03419473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00198963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00124790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

