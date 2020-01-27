FLO Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $17,071.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00053488 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000290 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

