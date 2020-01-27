Flowchain Price Reaches $2.16 on Exchanges (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $4,321.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00023756 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.05541704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00126519 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017958 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00032918 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

