FlypMe Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 66.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $369,796.00 and $645.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s launch date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

