FOAM One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,710.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $16,710.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,057,184 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.