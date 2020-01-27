Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 26.0% in January

Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FONR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

FONR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,014. Fonar has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fonar by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fonar by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fonar by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Fonar by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Fonar by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

