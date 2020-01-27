Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report sales of $37.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.24 billion and the highest is $38.81 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $38.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $144.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.07 billion to $145.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $142.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $139.96 billion to $145.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

F opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

