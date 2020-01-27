Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Stake Cut by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.5% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 36,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.79.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.