Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,484 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $80,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 572,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 317,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,467,000 after acquiring an additional 266,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,409.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 248,812 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

FBHS stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.82. 1,442,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $41.43 and a 1-year high of $70.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

