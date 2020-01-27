Founders Capital Management Purchases 5,470 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 3.0% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

