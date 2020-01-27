Fountain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Fountain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $90,777.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Over the last week, Fountain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.