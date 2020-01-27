Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRA. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.44 ($90.04).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €67.80 ($78.84) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50 day moving average is €74.24 and its 200-day moving average is €75.29.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.