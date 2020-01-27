Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FCX. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.52.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,082.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

