Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 56,170,000 shares. Currently, 42.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 673,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontier Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 2,301,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,536. Frontier Communications has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 72.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.