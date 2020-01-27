Frontier Developments (FDEV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Frontier Developments (LON: FDEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/15/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/18/2019 – Frontier Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,300 ($17.10).

Shares of LON FDEV traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,416 ($18.63). The stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,600. Frontier Developments PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,444.92 ($19.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,254.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,096.48. The firm has a market cap of $550.99 million and a P/E ratio of 32.78.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

