Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 65,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ FTEK traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.90. 21,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,388. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

FTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

