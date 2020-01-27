Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

