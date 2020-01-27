Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Down 54.1% in January

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decrease of 54.1% from the December 31st total of 217,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:FULC traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.13. 109,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,604.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

