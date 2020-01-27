Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Sells $86,100.00 in Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) VP Peter G. Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $582,604.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FULC stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,382. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TRV GP IV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,559,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

