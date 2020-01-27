Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.90. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

