Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $44,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

