Fulton Bank N.A. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

