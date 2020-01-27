Fulton Bank N.A. Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,291 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

