Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,051,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at $19,076,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

