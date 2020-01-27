Fulton Financial Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

