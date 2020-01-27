FunFair Market Cap Hits $19.34 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One FunFair token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. FunFair has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and $241,723.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Gate.io, C2CX, IDEX, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Livecoin, ABCC, ZB.COM, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

