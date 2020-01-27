FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $772,920.00 and approximately $2,727.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Token Store, IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.94 or 0.03365421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00198654 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX launched on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, CPDAX, IDEX, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Livecoin, Token Store, COSS and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

