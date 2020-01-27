FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hain Celestial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Mago now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $26.49.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 367,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 902.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

