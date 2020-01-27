FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Heritage Financial Corp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a research note issued on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $33.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

In other news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

