FY2020 Earnings Estimate for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Issued By Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,793,000 after buying an additional 1,060,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,308,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 695,791 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,566 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $264,374.88. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

