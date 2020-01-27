FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Umpqua Holdings Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,664,000 after buying an additional 44,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.