FY2020 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

MTB opened at $171.49 on Monday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 106,840 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,555,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

