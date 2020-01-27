FY2020 EPS Estimates for Old Second Bancorp Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

