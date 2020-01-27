FY2020 EPS Estimates for Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

OBNK stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $835.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.51. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $119,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

