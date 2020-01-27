FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $126.21 on Monday. Rogers has a 1-year low of $116.69 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,863,000 after buying an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 53,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

