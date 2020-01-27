FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.34.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 403,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 81,920 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

