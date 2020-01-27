FY2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Increased by KeyCorp

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.03.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.19.

SBUX opened at $92.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.40. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.