FY2020 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Raised by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now expects that the bank will earn $19.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.55.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $252.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.