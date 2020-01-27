FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) Cut by Analyst

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thescore in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04).

Shares of CVE SCR opened at C$0.71 on Monday. Thescore has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million and a P/E ratio of -24.48.

About Thescore

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

