GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26,246.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $26,246.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Coinrail, Crex24 and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00666730 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007140 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BitBay, HitBTC, Crex24, Coinrail, Livecoin, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

