GAPS (GAP) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One GAPS token can now be purchased for $6.45 or 0.00071625 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00050156 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,157.34 or 1.01661748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00040904 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000287 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

