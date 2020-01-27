Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.65 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00012331 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Binance, Cobinhood and Koinex. Gas has a market capitalization of $11.13 million and $2.65 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.03355900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00197581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00123075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Poloniex, Coinnest, Bitinka, OKEx, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Kucoin, Huobi, Koinex, Binance and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

