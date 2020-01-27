GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Volume Tops $33.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $142,054.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 112.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.68, $20.33 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00662828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007105 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00036284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $18.94, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.